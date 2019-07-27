Live Updates

  • 7:02 AM IST

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “Reviewed heavy rainfall situation at all parts of state,considering local rainfall situation concerned Headmaster /principal can take decision for declaring holiday to schools at their level for Saturday 27/7/2019 !”, tweeted Ashish Shelar, MLA, Bandra West.

  • 6:55 AM IST

  • 6:52 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: As per IMD forecast received at 2 am, intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places expected in the city and suburbs.
  • 6:51 AM IST

  • 6:51 AM IST

  • 6:48 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Though the water has receded at Ambernath, the water level is increasing fast at Vangani. Considering the safety of commuters, services can not be run between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli.
  • 6:44 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates:

    Trains diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva
    11028 Chennai-Mumbai Mail arriving CSMT on 27.7.2019
    11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express arriving CSMT on 27.7.2019

    Trains Short terminated
    22149 Ernakulam-Pune Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Panvel.

    Trains Cancelled
    11097 Pune-Ernakulam Express JCO 27.7.2019
    11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express JCO 29.7.2019
  • 6:42 AM IST

Mumbai: Incessant Rains has again caused trouble for the residents as parts of the city have been flooded and railway tracks have submerged.

As many as 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour on Friday, said the airport authorities.

Ashish Shelar, a BJP MLA from Bandra West, reviewed heavy rainfall situation and asked concerned Headmaster /principal to take the decision for declaring holiday on Saturday, considering local rainfall situation.

According to IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory, the rainfall recorded as on Friday was 24.2 mm and 23 mm respectively. Besides, Mumbai is likely to receive a good amount of rainfall on Saturday as well, predicted the Met Department. Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said yesterday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather, stated, “We are expecting such rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”