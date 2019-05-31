Mumbai: The fares of AC local train plying between operating between Virar and Churchgate will increase by up to 10% as the railway ministry has decided to withdraw the inaugural discount offered on its launch in 2017. This would be effective from tomorrow, June 1. (Also read: 78 Special Trains to Meet Summer Rush)

A leading daily quoted a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson as saying, “Due to this decision, the revised base fare of a single journey will be 1.3 times the fare of first-class travel on a local train.”

A single-journey ticket from Churchgate to Mumbai Central which has cost Rs 60 till now will increase to Rs 65. Likewise, the fares for weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets will also increase.

When the first AC train started plying on December 25, 2017, WR offered an inaugural discount of 10% for the first six months. “After two extensions, the discount was valid till May 31, 2019,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson told the daily that while difference of fare shall not be collected on season tickets already issued, “in case of an upgrade of first-class single journey tickets/season tickets to AC single-journey ticket/season ticket, the difference of fare shall be collected as per the revised base fare.”

A former member of National Rail Users’ Consultative Committee called it a bad decision and said that this would drive the travellers away as the demand will dip during non-summer months. The AC train runs 12 services a day, except on the weekends, and carries 18,000 passengers daily. Another AC train is likely to be introduced in July by WR.