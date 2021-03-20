Mumbai: Expressing concern over rising coronavirus cases here, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday hinted at reimposing lockdown in the financial capital to break the chain of the transmission. “Lockdown is an option for the future as I can see it”, Thackeray warned as Mumbai crossed the daily count of 3,000-plus Covid-19 cases on Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit the country. Also Read - Video: Woman Slaps Mumbai Civic Worker After She Stopped Her For Not Wearing Mask

Speaking to media persons in Nandurbar after reviewing the ongoing vaccination programme in some remote tribal areas, the chief minister asked mumbaikars to follow pandemic norms, in a bid to control the situation.

Key Points Mumbaikars Should Know