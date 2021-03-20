Mumbai: Expressing concern over rising coronavirus cases here, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday hinted at reimposing lockdown in the financial capital to break the chain of the transmission. “Lockdown is an option for the future as I can see it”, Thackeray warned as Mumbai crossed the daily count of 3,000-plus Covid-19 cases on Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit the country. Also Read - Video: Woman Slaps Mumbai Civic Worker After She Stopped Her For Not Wearing Mask
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)
Speaking to media persons in Nandurbar after reviewing the ongoing vaccination programme in some remote tribal areas, the chief minister asked mumbaikars to follow pandemic norms, in a bid to control the situation.
Key Points Mumbaikars Should Know
- Thackeray made it clear that those who have been vaccinated and those awaiting their turn would have to compulsorily wear masks, maintain physical distancing and ensure sanitisation.
- “It is now a year since we are battling the pandemic. We brought it under control, but now there’s a sudden surge which is a matter of concern,” he conceded.
- The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday all hospitals to ensure a minimum 1,000 people are vaccinated daily to achieve 100,000-vaccinations per day in the city of around 1.75 crore.
- Earlier, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas cautioned that if the cases continued to increase at the current rate, by April 1st week, the state’s active cases could double from the present 1.77 lakh to 3 lakh.
- Yesterday, the state had detected 25,681 fresh cases, the second-highest single-day hike. The state’s tally crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,22,021. With 70 fatalities, death toll reached 53,208
- On Thursday, Maharashtra had set a new record of daily rise with 25,833 new infections being reported. On Friday, 14,400 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 21,89,965. There are 1,77,560 active cases at present.