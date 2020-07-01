Lockdown Extension in Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the city to keep the movement of individuals under check. At a time when the second phase of unlocking kickstarted across the country with restrictions being relaxed, the Mumbai Police took the step in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Also Read - Chhattisgarh News, May 18: Section 144 Imposed For 3 Months to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

While Section 144 pertains to any gathering of more than five persons, the order issued by the Mumbai Police said all movement of one or more persons will be on the radar. Also Read - Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh as 'Precautionary Measure' Fearing Repeat of Communal Clash

“All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as containment zones by the municipal authorities is prohibited except for essential activities, the supply of essential goods and medical emergencies,” the order said. Also Read - Ahead of Board Exams, Section 144 Imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar For a Month

The night curfew time has also been tightened. While the Centre adjusted night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, in Mumbai the curfew will be on between 9 PM and 5 AM. “All movements of one or more persons in the city are prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM, except for following,” the order said.

Here are the exemptions from the night curfew

1. Emergency services

2. Government officials on duty

3. Food, vegetable, milk, grocery

4. Medical emergencies.

5. Media

6. Ports

7. Home delivery etc

All movement of one or more persons in the city for non-essential activities prohibited between 5 AM and 9 PM as well. No long-distance travel in the city permitted.

Maharashtra: Section-144 imposed in Mumbai by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0E09om2y3w — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Can you not go to parlour, market or for jogging in Mumbai?

Only in your area. The order has clarified that these fall under non-essential items. These are permitted only in one’s locality. No long travel for non-essential items is allowed.

Maharashtra is at the top of the chart of the worst-hit states in India. Maharashtra’s coronavirus case tally rose to 1,74,761 on Tuesday with the addition of 4,878 new patients while the death toll mounted by 245, including 57 fatalities in Mumbai, to 7,855. Mumbai, however, has been surpassed by Delhi on the count of the total tally. As many as 60 Maharashtra Police personnel, including three officers, have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease. Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police force.

What about Mumbai locals?

Mumbai locals have been expanded from today. 350 trains are running each in the Central and Western Railway Zones. But these are only for essentiall workers.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said only miracle can save the COVID-19 situation. Performing the ‘mahapooja’ of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, he said, “I prayed to Mauli. We want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up. We don’t have medicine.