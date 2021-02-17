Mumbai: With Mumbai witnessing a rise in its Coronavirus caseload, the city’s civic body has warned that it will not hesitate in taking strong measures in the coming 10 days if people don’t follow COVID rules and regulations including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will review the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai soon. “BMC to review the increase in COVID19 cases in Mumbai. If the cases continue to rise and people ignore COVID norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days,” ANI quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC Suresh Kakani as saying. Maharashtra reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, continuing the trend of an increase in cases in the last few days, a health official said. It also recorded 39 new fatalities. Also Read - Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are Mild

What is the reason behind the rise in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra?

The sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in the state could be due to the resumption of Mumbai local train services for the general public since February 1. This could have been one of the factors behind the increase in numbers, said a health department official. But this reason can't be attributed to the spike in cases being witnessed in Vidarbha.

Another reason that may be contributing to the growing caseload is marriage functions and other family events that are taking place now.

An official told The Indian Express that the recently-held gram panchayat elections could also have played a role.

Is Maharashtra Heading For Another Lockdown?

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no reason to panic but safety norms must be followed, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that if people did not follow social distancing and wear mask, another lockdown may follow. Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on daily basis. On Sunday, it recorded 4,092 cases, highest single-day spike in more than a month. The number of districts showing rise in active COVID- 19 patients has increased in the last few days, the government data showed.