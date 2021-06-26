Mumbai: As Covid-19 Delta Plus variant cases come to light from Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday clamped Level-3 norms across entire Maharashtra and hinted at “wider and stricter restrictions”. The tightening of norms also came as variant claimed its first victim, an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri. A total of 21 cases of Delta Variant have been reported in the state so far, Ratnagiri has the highest (9), followed by Jalgaon (7), Mumbai (2) and one each in Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg districts and the rest of the state is on a high alert. Also Read - Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express Train Derails Inside Tunnel in Maharashtra, Passengers Safe

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also ordered level three of Covid-19 restrictions for Mumbai, hours after the Maharashtra government announced tightening of norms.

What’s open, what’s shut in Mumbai

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on all days in areas falling under level 3 of the five-step unlock plan. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on weekdays. Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that, the notification said. Use of suburban trains will be only for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services. Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm on appointment basis and no air-conditioners will be used. The state called for safer workplaces with proper air ventilation norms because of the “airborne-droplet” nature of coronavirus, all to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour and in case of violations, there should be heavy fines and penalties. Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will stay shut. However, e-commerce services like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart are allowed. Films shoots are allowed in a bubble and no movement outside is allowed after 5 pm.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra had announced a five-step unlock plan after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 appeared to be ebbing. Under the plan, restrictions in cities and districts were decided according to the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.