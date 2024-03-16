Home

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election: ‘City Of Dreams’ To Vote On May 20; Check Details

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election: The Election Commission of India has announced dates for the Lok Sabha elections and Mumbai is going to vote on May 26.

Mumbai Voting dates

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls, and bustling ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai, is scheduled to vote on May 20. This bustling city, renowned for its lively rhythm, is bracing itself for a vital democratic session. Individuals from all social strata and professions will unite to vote for their chosen candidates, whom they feel will fittingly represent their interests.

Mumbai is split into six unique zones: The North, North East, North West, North Central, South, and South Central parts. Beyond the city lines, the expansive Mumbai Metropolitan Region embraces neighboring locales such as Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Palghar.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election: Important Dates

Date of Voting: May 25

Date of Results: June 04

Comments From Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

In his message to political parties after the announcement of LS poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, “All political parties should contest elections peacefully and hold ethical campaigns. The Election Commission will provide a level playing field to them…”

Watch:

#WATCH | On his message to political parties after the announcement of LS poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, “All political parties should contest elections peacefully and hold ethical campaigns. The Election Commission will provide a level playing field to… pic.twitter.com/OVkeF2n1Ue — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

