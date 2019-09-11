New Delhi: A major fire on Wednesday morning broke out on the sets of ‘Coolie No. 1’ remake at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai, according to reports.

As per the latest updates, the accident occurred at around 1 am on Wednesday. Around 15 workers, who were there on the film set that time, called the fire brigade and police immediately, and the fire was extinguished on time. No casualty reported from the incident.

The reason for the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Directed by ace filmmaker David Dhawan, ‘Coolie No. 1’ remake stars actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Producer Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film.

The original ‘Coolie No 1’ starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in key roles. It was one of the first successful movies of Karisma Kapoor. The film itself was the remake of the 1991 Telugu film, ‘Coolie No 1’.