New Delhi: A level-2 fire broke out at a clothing godown early Saturday in Kalbadevi area of South Mumbai. Several fire tenders immediately reached the spot to conduct rescue operations.

There are no casualties as of yet, however, there may be considerable damage to the products in the godown. According to latest reports, the fire is said to have been doused within some time. It is still uncertain as to what caused the fire.

Maharashtra: A level-2 fire breaks out in a cloth godown in Kalbadevi Area of South Mumbai. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/H7vDSC9IP0 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Earlier this month, a major fire incident gutted South Mumbai’s Null Bazar area that set ablaze and charred as many as 10 vehicles. The incident took place in the wee hours of November 1 at a residential complex due to a possible short circuit.