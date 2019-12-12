New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old Mumbai man was abducted and sexually assaulted by four men, two of whom claimed to know him through Instagram, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

All four accused have been arrested. One of the accused is a minor.

The incident comes amid nationwide outrage over a spate of incidents of crime against women in recent days, including in Hyderabad as well as in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday night when the victim was standing near a restaurant in Kurla. He was approached by two men, who came on a two-wheeler and claimed to be connected to him on Instagram and invited him to join them. The complainant agreed and sat between the two on the vehicle, but asked them to stop when he realised that they were heading to Vidyavihar.

However, the duo took him to an isolated spot near Vidyavihar railway station and forced him to sit in a car, with the third accused already sitting inside. They then gang-raped him; however, his ordeal didn’t end there as the three were joined by the fourth accused, who, too, sexually assaulted him.

The accused then drove their car to a petrol pump to get it filled and made the payment through the victim’s credit card. Before dumping him on the roadside, they also snatched Rs 2,000 in cash from him. The complainant then called the police control room (PCR) for help, following which the police arrived and took him to a hospital.

A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kurla’s Vinoba Bhave police station.

The three adult accused were identified as Mehul Parmar (21), Asif Ali Ansari (23) and Piyush Chauhan (22) and remanded to police custody till Monday. The juvenile, meanwhile, was sent to a children’s home.

In a similar incident in September in Rajasthan, a 17-year-old student, had claimed in a series of tweets that he was gang-raped in a public toilet by two men.