Mumbai: In a horrifying incident that has come to light, a 21-year-old man allegedly sexually abused his 16-year-old sister and impregnated her. Following the incident, the man was arrested by the Mumbai Police.

On Saturday, the girl was feeling unwell and had to be rushed to Cama Hospital at Dhobitalao by her father.

“After an examination, the doctor revealed that the girl was two months pregnant. Her parents were shocked when she revealed that her brother had sexually abused her around August,” Times of India quoted assistant police inspector Raju Pachorkar as saying.

A case of rape has also been registered against the brother under the POCSO Act.

