New Delhi: A three-year-old has died after being thrown out of a seventh floor apartment in south Mumbai’s Colaba area on Saturday evening. The incident took place at A block in Ashoka apartment near Radio Club on Saturday evening at around 7:30 PM.

The girl Shanaya Hathiramani, was the daughter of the accused’s friend, police said, adding that the accused is in custody. The accused has been identified as Anil Chugani (40), an employee of a private firm.

“One accused threw his friend’s daughter from an apartment in Colaba around 7:30 pm today. The investigation is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act,” police said.

According to the police, Shanaya was playing with a girl and a boy in the building when the accused allegedly threw her off his flat. Shanaya suffered fatal injuries and died.