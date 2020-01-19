



New Delhi: The 17th edition of the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon was flagged off on Sunday morning with several professional and amateur runners taking to the streets in high spirit and enthusiasm.

The race director of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Hugh Jones, has unveiled a revised route of the marathon which will provide less friction for earlier and fast pacers.

“In terms of the difference in the route as compared to the earlier editions, we take a round of Oval Maidan twice before hitting the road. We have also retracted the Worli sea face,” Jones was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the organisers.

The full marathon starts and ends at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai.