New Delhi: Mumbai is at the risk of being engulfed by rising seas by 2050, a new research paper quoted by a report in the New York Times has recently found. The research paper, produced by Climate Central, a science organization based in New Jersey, and published in the journal ”Nature Communications”, predicts that some 150 million people now living on land across the world will be below the high-tide line by mid-century. In India, Mumbai will be hit the worst.

“Overall research shows, that countries should start preparing now for more citizens to relocate internally,” Dina Lonesco, International Organization for Migration, was quoted as saying.

China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan will mostly bear the brunt of the rising seas

Southern Vietnam could all but disappear. More than 20 million people in Vietnam, almost one-quarter of the population, live on land that will be inundated.

Much of Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s economic centre, would disappear with it, the study says. The report names Mumbai as it was built on what was once a series of islands. The city’s historic downtown core is particularly vulnerable, it says.

Overall, the research shows that countries should start preparing now for more citizens to relocate internally, according to Dina Ionesco of the International Organization for Migration, an intergovernmental group that coordinates action on migrants and development, reported NYT.

(With ANI inputs)