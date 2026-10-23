Bomb threat email names Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert and Mumbai Mayor; security agencies alerted

A threatening email received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde on Friday reportedly targeted her office, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-mayor-gets-threat-email-naming-diljit-dosanjhs-november-27-concert-amitabh-bachchan-8538462/ Copy

Mumbai Mayor gets threat email naming Diljit Dosanjh's concert and Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde received a threatening email on Friday morning, October 23. The email reportedly threatened to target her office, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Mumbai and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The message also named Dosanjh’s concert, which is scheduled to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on November 27 as part of his Aura India Tour.

The email, which made references to ‘Khalistan’, comes at a time when the singer’s upcoming Delhi concert has also faced security-related problems. The Delhi Police recently refused permission for his October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing specific threat-related information and other security concerns.

According to police, the mail, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan’s Juhu home ‘Jalsa’ between October 31 and November 27.

As a precautionary measure, instructions have been issued to significantly step up security and surveillance at the mayor’s office, prominent educational institutions across the city and all those places mentioned in the email, PTI reported.

Details about the Mumbai email, including who sent it and whether the threats are considered credible, have not been established in the information currently available.

Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

On Thursday, October 22, the Delhi Police informed ticketing platform BookMyShow that it could not approve the singer’s concert scheduled for October 30.

In its letter, the police referred to threat-related information, security arrangements for the ongoing festive season and other law-and-order responsibilities. The decision has created uncertainty for fans who had planned to attend the show.

In a letter to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”

However, as of Thursday evening, the concert was still listed on BookMyShow’s app and website. The organisers had not announced a final cancellation, a new date or refund arrangements at that point.

The Delhi show was planned as part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour, which includes performances in several cities across the country.

Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour schedule

After the Delhi show, the tour is scheduled to travel to other cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. The Mumbai performance is planned for November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The latest threat has raised concerns around the Mumbai event, although it is not yet clear whether the email will lead to any changes in the concert’s security arrangements or schedule.

Fans who have booked tickets for the Delhi show are advised to follow official updates from the organisers and BookMyShow for information about the event’s status.

Meanwhile, further details about the threat email received by the Mumbai Mayor, including any official response from the police, are awaited.