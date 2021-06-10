Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday took a dig at BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the Covid deaths and on the reports of corpses floating in the river in these states. Pednekar, while clarifying that Mumbai is not underreporting Covid-19 fatalities, said that the city does not have rivers to dump the bodies. Also Read - Monsoon Arrives in Mumbai: Red Alert in Raigad, Over 1,000 People Shifted to Safer Places | LIVE Updates

In the second wave of the Covid-19, Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases per day. However, the state has been witnessing a steady decline in the cases for the last few weeks. Mumbai’s toll has dropped below 30 in the past few days. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis earlier accused the civic body and the Maharashtra government of fudging mortality data. Also Read - 11 Dead After Residential Structure Collapses in Mumbai's Malad West, Rescue Ops on

Mumbai Mayor’s clarification comes on a day India’s Covid-19 tally shot up because Bihar revised its Covid-19 fatalities. The revision accounted for around 4,000 additional deaths which were added to the total toll on Thursday. After the revision, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state was 9,429 till Tuesday. Also Read - First Monsoon Rains Bring Mumbai On Its Knees; Roads Flooded, Train Services Hit | Top Developments