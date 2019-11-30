Mumbai Mega Block: Mumbaikars may be inconvenienced tomorrow as Central Railway’s main and Harbour line will undergo maintenance work, therby, affecting suburban train services.

“On main line, the block will be held on CSMT-direction fast line between Kalyan and Thane from 11:20 AM to 3:50 PM,” TOI quoted a CR spokesperson as saying.

On harbour line, the lines (both up and down) between Wadala and Vashi will undergo maintenance from 11:10 AM to 3:40 PM.

It must be noted that there will be no block on the Western line.

During the maintenance block, the suburban trains are expected to be more crowded. Therefore, passengers are requested to follow safety precautions like avoiding footboard, the rooftop while travelling and not to board extremely overcrowded trains.

The Central Railway and Western Railway carry out mega block and jumbo block almost on every Sunday to maintain the infrastructure and safety.