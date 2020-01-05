Mumbai: Suburban trains services on Central Railway in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday as a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines will be undertaken to carry out maintenance work.

It must be noted that the block will be between Mulund and Matunga railway stations on the Main line from 11:30 AM to 4 PM. On the Harbour line, it will be between Bandra-Chunabhatti from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM. There will be no Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi during the time block will be carried out.

There is no block on Western Railway.

“All Up fast trains leaving Kalyan between 10.39 AM and 3.19 PM will be diverted to the Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations, halting at all stations up to Parel and then re-diverted to the Up fast line, arriving at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule,” The Free Press Journal quoted Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR, as saying.

During the maintenance block, the suburban trains are expected to be more crowded. Therefore, passengers are requested to follow safety precautions like avoiding footboard, the rooftop while travelling and not to board extremely overcrowded trains.

The Central Railway and Western Railway carry out mega block and jumbo block almost on every Sunday to maintain the infrastructure and safety.