Mumbai: In what could bring inconvenience to Mumbaikars, suburban trains services on Central Railway in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday as a mega block will be carried out on main and harbour line for maintenance work.

“On Main line, block will be held on CSMT-bound slow corridor between Mulund and Matunga from 11:30 AM to 4 PM. On harbour line, block will be between Panvel-Vashi on both, Up and Down lines, from 11:30 AM to 4 PM. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block,” TOI quoted a CR spokesperson as saying.

No block has been announced on Western Railway.

During the maintenance block, the suburban trains are expected to be more crowded. Therefore, passengers are requested to follow safety precautions like avoiding footboard, the rooftop while travelling and not to board extremely overcrowded trains.

The Central Railway and Western Railway carry out mega block and jumbo block almost on every Sunday to maintain the infrastructure and safety.