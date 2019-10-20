Mumbai Mega Block Latest News Today: Local train services on Main and Harbour lines will be affected for 5 hours on Sunday as the Central Railway will carry out a Mega Block on both the tracks . Issuing a at statement, the Railways said that special trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi section during the block period.

“Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling o­n footboard, rooftop of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety”, the statement added. It has also requested passengers to ‘bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused’.

Here are the details of the mega block

Mulund-Matunga Up fast line from 11.15 am to 3.45 pm

All Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations halting at all stations up to Parel and further re-diverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All slow line services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Mail / Express trains arriving Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the block period will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Short Termination:

50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Jn. and

50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Jn. Special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40 pm; Thane at 4.06 pm and arrive Diva at 4.13 pm.

Panvel-Vashi Up & Dn harbour lines from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm

All Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans harbour line services for Thane, leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services for Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Dn harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.45 am to 2.45 pm and Up harbour line services to Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.15 pm to 3.15 pm will remain suspended.

Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

However, Belapur-Kharkopar services will run as per schedule during the block period.