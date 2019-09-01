Mumbai mega block today: Local train services on the Main and Harbour lines will be disrupted owing to a mega block that will be conducted by the Central Railway on Sunday. However, the Western Railway (WR) announced that there will be no block on the suburban section.

“Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling o­n footboard, rooftop of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railway said in a statement.

It has also issued an advisory asking the commuters to avoid certain routes where maintenance work will be carried out.

Here are the complete details:

All Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations halting at all stations up to Parel and further re-diverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All slow line services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Mail / Express trains arriving Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the block period will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Short Termination:

50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Jn. and

50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Jn. Special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40 pm, reach Thane at 4.06 pm and arrive Diva at 4.13 pm.

Mega block on Harbour Line

Down Harbour line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm to Panvel/Belapur and Up Harbour line services leaving Panvel/Belapur from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm will remain suspended.

Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period.

However, special trains will be run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane – Vashi/Nerul section during the block period.