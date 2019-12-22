Mumbai Mega Block Latest News: Suburban train services in the financial capital will be affected on Sunday as both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will carry out train blocks, i.e maintenance works of rail racks and other related works.

While the CR’s train block is called ‘mega block,’ that of WR is called ‘jumbo block.’

Central Line

All down/semi-fast services leaving CSMT from 9:53 AM-2 PM will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund, halting at all stations between Sion and Mumbai and will arrive at the destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Down fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line from Mulund.

Similarly, all Up fast services leaving Thane from 10:46 AM to 2:58 PM will stop at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla in addition to all their scheduled stops and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind time.

All slow services arriving and leaving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 05.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

Here, Down Harbour Line services from CSMT/Vadala Road to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel between 11:34 AM to 4:23 PM and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT between 9:56 AM to 4:16 PM will remain suspended.

The Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai, meanwhile, from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9:53 AM-2:44 PM and those leaving Bandra/Goregaon from 10:45 AM to 4:58 PM will remain suspended.

However, special services between Panvel and Kurla will be allowed during the block period.

Western Line

On both Up and Down slow lines, a mega block will be carried out between 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. During this period, all Up and Down slow trains will run on fast lines between Goregaon/Borivali to Vasai Road. However, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled.