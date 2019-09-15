Mumbai: The local train services in Mumbai on the Main line and Harbour line will be disrupted for around five hours on Sunday owing to a mega block announced by the Central Railways. The purpose of this Mega block is to ensure infrastructure upkeep and safety of passengers.

Here are the details provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in view of the Mega block in Mumbai:

Central Line:

1) Kalyan-Thane slow line services to operate from 11:20 AM to 3:50 PM.

2) Slow and semi-fast line services leaving Kalyan between 10:48 AM and 3:51 PM will be diverted to fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations and then re-diverted to slow line from Mulund station.

3) There will be no slow services at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations. Passengers of these stations can travel via Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan.

4) Fast trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:05 AM and 2:54 PM, will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva, along with their respective scheduled halts. They will reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. Also, fast trains leaving Kalyan between 11:23 AM and 4:02 PM will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla besides their respective scheduled halts and reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

5) Due to the mega block, all locals arriving and leaving CSMT between 11 AM and 5 PM will reach their destinations 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line:

1) Mega block on Vashi-Panvel Up and Down lines from 11:30 AM to 4 PM; between Mahim and Goregaon from 11 AM to 4 PM

2) All Harbour line services for CSMT, leaving Panvel and Belapur between 11:06 AM and 4:01 PM and those in reverse direction will from 10:03 AM 3:16 PM will remain suspended.

3) Trans Harbour line services from Thane, leaving Panvel and Belapur between 10:12 AM and 3:53 PM and those in reverse direction between 11:14 AM and 3:20 PM will also remain suspended.

4) Harbour line services from CSMT to Bandra and Goregaon from 9:56 AM to 3:48 PM and those in reverse direction between 10:45 AM and 4:01 PM are cancelled.

5) Local services from Panvel to Andheri will be entirely suspended. However, special services will be run from CSMT to Vashi during the bock period.

6) However, Trans Harbour services between Thane to Nerul and Vashi will be available.

During the maintenance block held this time, the local trains are expected to be more crowded. Therefore, in an advisory, the Central Railways requested the passengers to follow safety precautions like avoiding footboard, the rooftop while travelling and not to board extremely overcrowded trains.