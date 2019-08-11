Mumbai: Local train services on the Central, Harbour and Western lines will be disrupted on Sunday as a mega and a jumbo block will be conducted by the Central and Western Railway respectively on Sunday for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.

Central Railway announced the details of Mega Block for Harbour Line and Central Line and Western Railway announced Jumbo Block details for Western Line on Sunday, August 11.

Central Line

Update: The block scheduled on Kalyan – Thane UP fast line (11:20 AM – 3:50 PM) has been cancelled due to technical reasons.

Harbour Line

CSMT – CHUNABHATTI /BANDRA DOWN LINE (11:40 AM – 4:10 PM) and CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA – CSMT UP LINE (11:10 AM – 3:40 PM )

Down Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving CSMT from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9:53 am to 2:44 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10:45 am to 4:58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Central Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Trans-harbour Line

The Mega Block details in Trans – Harbour Line has not been announced yet.

Western Railway

SANTACRUZ – GOREGAON UP and DOWN SLOW LINES (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)