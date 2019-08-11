Mumbai: Local train services on the Central, Harbour and Western lines will be disrupted on Sunday as a mega and a jumbo block will be conducted by the Central and Western Railway respectively on Sunday for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.
Central Railway announced the details of Mega Block for Harbour Line and Central Line and Western Railway announced Jumbo Block details for Western Line on Sunday, August 11.
Central Line
Update: The block scheduled on Kalyan – Thane UP fast line (11:20 AM – 3:50 PM) has been cancelled due to technical reasons.
Harbour Line
CSMT – CHUNABHATTI /BANDRA DOWN LINE (11:40 AM – 4:10 PM) and CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA – CSMT UP LINE (11:10 AM – 3:40 PM )
- Down Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving CSMT from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.
- Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9:53 am to 2:44 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10:45 am to 4:58 pm will remain suspended.
- However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
- Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Central Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.
Trans-harbour Line
The Mega Block details in Trans – Harbour Line has not been announced yet.
Western Railway
SANTACRUZ – GOREGAON UP and DOWN SLOW LINES (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)
- A Jumbo block of five hours will be taken from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 11th August, 2019 on Up and Dn slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment.
- During the block Up and Dn slow line trains will run on Up and Dn fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.
- Hence, all slow services will have double halts at Vile Parle station P/F. 5/6 on the fast corridor. There will be no halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of Platform on the fast lines.
- Some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block, the list of which will be available at all stations in the suburban section.