New Delhi: The local train services on the Central, Harbour and the Western Line in Mumbai will remain affected as Railways is scheduled to carry out mega block and jumbo block on Sunday. The Mumbai mega and jumbo block is carried out almost on all Sundays for the maintenance of infrastructure and safety of railway tracks.

In the wake of the same today, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an advisory informing people about the Mumbai local train schedule.

Check out the complete information here

CENTRAL LINE

MATUNGA – MULUND DN FAST LINE (10.30 AM – 3.00 PM)

On the Central Line, Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9.53 AM to 2.42 PM will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Down Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Down fast line from Mulund.

All Up fast/semi fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 AM to 3.18 PM will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 AM and 5.00 PM will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

VADALA ROAD – MANKHURD UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES (11.10 AM – 3.40 PM)

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 AM to 3.44 PM and Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 AM to 3.47 PM will remain cancelled. However, special local trains will run on Panvel – Mankhurd section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour line / Main line from 10.00 AM to 4.30 PM.

WESTERN LINE

SANTACRUZ – MAHIM STATIONS (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)

A Jumbo block of five hours will be taken from 10.35 AM to 15.35 PM on Up slow lines between Santacruz and Mahim stations for maintenance of track, signaling and overhead equipment.

During the block all Up slow line trains will run on Up fast lines between Khar Road and Mumbai Central stations and will not halt at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi for want of platform.

These trains will take double halt at Khar Road station due to inadequate platform length. During the block, passengers can travel back to Matunga Road and Mahim from Dadar and to Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi from Mumbai Central.

Some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block, the list of which will be available at all stations in the suburban section.