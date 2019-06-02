Mumbai: Local train services on Central Railway’s (CR) Main and Harbour line will be affected on Sunday, due to the mega block, as maintenance work will be conducted from 11:30 am to 5 pm. “On main line, block will be taken on CSMT-bound slow line between Kalyan-Thane from 11.20am to 3.50pm. CSMT slow line services will not be available at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations during this period,” a CR spokesperson told a leading portal.

The Central Railway has announced that special services will be run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are asked to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

“Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” the Railways said.

Notably, Central Railway and Western Railway conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.

Check out the details of mega block here:

Central Line

Kalyan – Thane Up slow line from 11.20 am to 3.50 pm.

Up Slow and semi-fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.48 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on proper Up slow line from Mulund station. Up slow line services will not be available at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations. Passengers of these stations are permitted to travel via Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan stations.

All Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.05 am to 2.54 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 11.23 am to 4.02 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All slow locals arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Lines

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.10 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 3.40 pm

All Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and all Dn Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

All Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Bandra / Goregaon from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.