Mumbai mega block Today: Local train services on the Main, Harbour and Western lines will be disrupted on Sunday as a mega and a jumbo block will be conducted by the Central and Western Railway respectively on Sunday. Both Jumbo block and mega block will be taken from 10.30 AM.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an advisory asking the commuters to avoid routes where maintenance work will be carried out in order to avoid convenience. It has also stated that special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

CENTRAL LINE

MATUNGA – MULUND DN FAST LINE (10.30 AM – 03.00 PM)

In its advisory, the IRCTC said that Down Fast/Semi Fast services leaving CSMT from 09.53 am to 02.42 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Dn fast trains beyond Thane will be Re-diverted on Dn fast line from Mulund.

Meanwhile, all Up fast/semi fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 03.18 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective schedule halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services arriving and leaving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 05.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT MUMBAI – CHUNABHATTI/BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINEE (11.40 AM – 04.10 PM) and CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA – CSMT MUMBAI UP HARBOUR LINE (11.10 AM – 03.40 PM)

All Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai /Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 04.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT Mumbai from 09.56 am to 04.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services fro CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/ Vashi from 09.53 am to 02.44 pm and Up Harbour line services leaving Bandra/Goregaon from 10.45 am to 04.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 06.00 pm during block period.

WESTERN LINE

BORIVALI – GOREGAON (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)

A Jumbo block will be taken from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Up and Down fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations for maintenance work. During the block, all Up and Down fast trains will run on Up and Dn slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon.