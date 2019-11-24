New Delhi: Local train services, which are considered lifeline of Mumbai, will remain affected as the railways are expected to conduct mega block and jumbo block on Sunday. While the Central Railway will carry out a mega block on the main and harbour lines, a jumbo block will be condcted between Borivali and Goregaon by the Western Railway from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm .

“Due to this block, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance mega block/jumbo block are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety”, the railways said in a statement.

List of Trains to Remain Affected on Central Line:

Down fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT from 9.53 am to 2.42 pm will be diverted o­n Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Dn Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Dn fast line from Mulund.

All Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.18 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services arriving and leaving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

List of Trains to Remain Affected on Harbour Line:

Down (Dn) Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services leaving Bandra/Goregaon from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

List of Trains to Remain Affected on Western Line:

All Up and Dn slow line trains will be worked o­n fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali.

Due to block , some UP and DN suburban trains will remain cancelled.During block period no trains will be dealt from platform No. 1,2,3 and 4 at Borivali station.