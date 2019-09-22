Mumbai Mega Block Latest News Today: Local train services on Central, Harbour and Western Line will be disrupted today owing to a mega and a jumbo block, conducted by the Central and Western Railway respectively.

While mega block will be carried out from 11 AM to 4 PM, jumbo block on Western Line will be taken from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Up and Down fast lines

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also issued an advisory in this regard asking the commuters to avoid certain routes.

Here are the details :

CENTRAL LINE

MULUND-MATUNGA UP FAST LINE FROM 11:15 AM TO 3:45 PM

All Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10:37 am to 3:06 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Diva & Parel stations halting at all stations up to Parel & further re-diverted on Up fast line & will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT from 10:05 am to 3:22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund & Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts & arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11:00 am & 6:00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Mail / Express trains arriving Dadar & CSMT during the block period will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund & Matunga stations & will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Short Termination:

50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Jn. & 50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Jn. Special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3:40 pm, reach Thane at 4:06 pm & arrive Diva at 4:13 pm.

HARBOUR LINE

KURLA-VASHI UP & DOWN LINES FROM 11:10 AM TO 3:40 PM