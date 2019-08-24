Mumbai: Central Railway and Western Railway will carry out Mega Block and Jumbo Block on Sunday, August 25 for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under the two respective zones.

While Central Railway has announced the details of Mega Block for Harbour Line and Central Line, Western Railways has announced Jumbo Block details on Western Line.

Following are the details as released by Central and Western Railway as provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Central Line

Mega Block will be carried out here between 11:20 AM and 3:50 PM on the Kalyan-Thane Up fast line section.

1. Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10:54 AM to 3:52 PM will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at all stations and further re-diverted o­n UP fast line between Thane and CSMT Mumbaihalting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive at destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

2. Down fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10:16 AM to 3:22 PM will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

3. All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMTbetween 11:00 am and 5:00 PM will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

4. Up mail/express trains arriving at Mumbai during the block period will arrive 20-30 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

Mega Block will be carried out between 11:10 AM and 3:40 PM on the Kurla-Vashi Up and Down section.

1. All Down Harbour line services departing from CSMT Mumbai to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10:34 AM to 3:08 PM and all Up harbour line services departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi towards CSMT Mumbai from 10:21 AM to 3:00 PM will remain cancelled.

2. However, special services will be run during the block period o­n Panvel-Vashi and Kurla-CSMT sections.

3. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the main line and Trans-harbour line from 10:00 AM to 4.30 PM.

Western Line

Jumbo Block will be carried out between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM on the Borivali-Bhayandar section on both the Up and Down fast lines to carry out maintenance works of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

During this period, all Up fast line trains will be operated on slow lines from Virar and Vasai Road to Borivaliand all Down Fast trains will run on Down Slow line from Borivali to Vasai Road/Virar. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will be cancelled.

Due to this block, suburban trains will be more crowded than usual. Passengers have therefore been requested not to take any risks while travelling and also to not travel on the footboard, roof etc. They have also been requested not to board extremely overcrowded trains.