New Delhi: Due to maintenance block, suburban train services are affected on Western Railway and Central Railway’s main and harbour lines on Sunday. On the mainline, the block will be held on CSMT-bound fast line between Kalyan-Diva from 11.25 AM to 3.55 PM. Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 AM to 3.56 PM will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on Up fast line between Thane and CSMT Mumbai halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.16 AM to 3.21 PM will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On Harbour line, the block will take place at Panvel-Vashi up and down Harbour lines from 11.30 AM to 4 PM.

On Western Railway. the block will be on up and down fast lines between churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10.35 AM to 3.35 PM. During the block period, all Fast Line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some Up and Down Suburban trains will remain cancelled.