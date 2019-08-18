Mumbai: If you’re planning a Sunday outing with friends, you may face inconvenience as both the Central and Western Railway will be carrying out maintenance work of rail racks and other related work, also called ‘Train Block’.

While the Central Railway’s block is called ‘Mega Block’, the one for Western Railway is called ‘Jumbo Block’.

Here are Central Railway jumbo block details for Harbour and Trans-Harbour Lines as provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Harbour Line

On the Harbour Line, the mega block will be carried out between 10 AM and 3 PM on the Matunga-Mulund section.

1. All the Down fast/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) between 9:53 AM and 2:42 PM will be diverted on the Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations.

2. These will halt at all stations between Sion and Mulund and will arrive at the destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

3. The Down Fast trains beyond Thane, meanwhile, will be re-diverted on the Down fast line from Mulund.

4. The Up fast services from Thane between 10: 46 AM and 3:18 PM will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

5. All slow services arriving and leaving CST between 11 AM and 5 PM will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Trans-Harbour Line

Here, the mega block will be carried out between 11:10 AM and 3:40 PM on the Kurla Vashi Section

1. The Down Harbour line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel will remain suspended from 10:34 AM to 3:08 PM.

2. The services on the reverse Up route will remain suspended from 10:21 AM to 3:00 PM.

3. However, Special services will run between CST and Kurla-Vashi – Panvel sections during the block period.

4. During the block period, Harbour line passengers will be allowed to travel via Trans-harbour Line and Main Line from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Western Line

Here, the jumbo block will be observed between Churchgate and Mumbai central from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM.

1. The five-hour maintenance work will be undertaken for maintenance of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment on the Up and Down Lines.

2. During the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some Up and Down Suburban trains will remain cancelled.