Mumbai: Local train services on main and harbour line are expected to be affected as central railway has planned a five hour mega block on Sunday, January 12. Besides, a mega block will also be carried out at Lakhamanchi station of Rajkot Division due to which some WR train will be regulated and short terminated.

Due to mega block at Lakhamanchi station of Rajkot Division of W. Rly on 12th January,2020 some WR train will be regulated and short terminated #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/7ealFtTF2Q — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 10, 2020

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also issued an advisory asking the commuters to avoid certain routes today.

Here are the complete details

CENTRAL LINE

MATUNGA-MULUND DN SLOW LINE (11.20 AM – 3.50 PM)

Down (Dn) slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.59 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to Dn slow line proper at Mulund station.

Dn slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur Stations. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 11.24 am to 3.26 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Dn and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

PANVEL- VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES (11.30 AM – 4.00 PM)

(Including Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi.

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-Harbour line services from Thane to Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

On Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) Dn harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur from 11.02 am to 3.32 pm and Up harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 11.30 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.