New Delhi: The Central Railway will carry out a mega block on the main and harbour lines following which the local train services in Mumbai will remain affected for 5 long hours on Sunday. Besides, the Western Railway will also carry out a jumbo block between Marine Lines and Mahim stations.

Issuing a statement, the railways said that the special local trains will run o­n CSMT Mumbai – Vashi. Apart from this a Special suburban service will also be available from Dadar to Diva for passengers of Train No.50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40 pm, Thane at 4.06 pm and arrive Diva at 4.13 pm.

“Suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual due to the block. It also urged passengers to not take any risks while travelling. Passengers are requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance (mega and jumbo block) are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety”, the Railways stated.

Complete Details of Mega and Jumbo Block Here :-

CENTRAL LINE

KALYAN – THANE UP FAST LINE (11.20 AM – 3.50 PM)

Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted o­n UP fast line between Thane and CSMT Mumbai halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.16 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Mail / Express trains arriving LTT/Dadar/CSMT during the block period will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive destination 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

PANVEL- VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES (11.30 AM – 4.00 PM)

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run o­n CSMT Mumbai – Vashi.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

PANVEL – THANE UP TRANS – HARBOUR LINE (10.12 AM – 03.53 PM), THANE – PANVEL DN TRANS – HARBOUR LINE (11.14 AM – 03.20 PM)

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm will and Down Trans-Harbour line services from Thane to Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul station during the block period.

URAN LINE

NERUL/BELAPUR – KHARKOPAR DN LINE (11.02 AM – 03.32 PM), BELAPUR / NERUL – KHARKOPAR UP LINE (11.30 AM – 04.16 PM)

On Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) Dn BSU services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur from 11.02 am to 3.32 pm and Up BSU services to Belapur/Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 11.30 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Panvel – Andheri services will remain cancelled during the mega block period.

WESTERN LINE

MARINE LINES – MAHIM JN. DOWN SLOW LINE (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)

A Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Down slow line between Marine Lines and Mahim stations for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment. During the block, passengers can travel in opposite direction to their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai stations.

All slow services will avail Double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim Jn during block period. Few Up and down suburban services will remain cancelled during the block, the list of which will be available at all stations in the suburban section. Passerngers can take detailed information with the concerned station masters.