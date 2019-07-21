Mumbai: The suburban train services on Sunday will be disrupted owing to a mega block on Mumbai’s Western Railways and Central Railways. The purpose of this Mega block is to ensure infrastructure upkeep and safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has provided details of the Mega block in the respective Railway lines which are as follows:

Central Line: Mulund-Matunga (11:15 AM to 3:45 PM)

A Central Railway spokesperson was quoted by a leading daily as saying, “On mainline, [the] block will be held between Mulund-Matunga on CSMT-bound fast line from 11:15 AM to 3:45 PM.”

1) Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10:37 AM to 3:06 AM will be diverted on Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations. The trains will be halting at all the stations between Diva and Parel and will be re-Diverted further to Up fast line proper at Parel Station. Notably, the trains will arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind the schedule.

2) Dn fast or semi-fast services leaving CSMT from 10:05 AM to 3:22 PM will halt at the scheduled stations including Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations. Notably, the trains will arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind the schedule.

3) All Dn and Up slow services leaving or arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM will arrive at their destination 10 minutes late.

4) All mail or Express for Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Thane after 10:50 AM will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga Stations will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Notably, Train No 50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva and Train No 50103 will be run Ex Diva. Special local will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103. Dadar (Dep.) 3:40 pm, Thane ( Dep) 4:06 pm and Diva (Arr.) 4:13 pm.

5) Central Railway announced a special train block on Neral to Matheran section from 20.05.2019 onwards.

Harbour line: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station – Chunabhatti/Bandra (11.10 AM – 04.10 PM)

On Harbour line, the block will take place between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra on both, up and down from 11.10 AM to 4.10 PM.

1) Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai / Vadala Road from 11:34 AM to 4:23 PM and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaj Maharaj Terminus from 9:56 AM to 4:16 PM will remain suspended.

2) Up Harbour line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel / Belapur / Vashi from 9:53 AM to 2:44 PM and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon / Bandra from 10:45 AM to 4:58 pm will remain suspended.

3) However, Special Services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No 8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Central Railway also announced Special Block at Mahim o­n 20/21.07.2019

Western Railway Line: Borivali – Bhayandar (11:00 AM – 03:00 PM)

On Western Railway, the block will take place between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 11 AM to 3 PM on both Up and Down slow lines.

1) All Up slow trains will run o­n Up fast line from Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Goregaon and all Virar bound Dn slow trains will be run o­n Dn fast line from Goregaon to Vasai Road/Virar.

2) There will not be any service originating/terminating from/up to Bhayandar.

Following are the DEMU Trains that will be cancelled/partial cancelled on 21.07.2019:

Train No 79457 Botad-Dhangdhra and 79458 Dhangadhra-Botad will be fully cancelled.

Train No 79459 Botad-Dhangadhra will be partially cancelled between Botad-Surendranagar. They will run between Surendranagar-Dhangadhra.

During the maintenance block held this time, the suburban trains are expected to be more crowded. Therefore, passengers are requested to follow safety precautions like avoiding footboard, the rooftop while travelling and not to board extremely overcrowded trains.