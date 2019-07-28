Mumbai: The train services on the Western, Central and Harbour lines will be disrupted on Sunday, i,e, July 28 as the railway authorities will be undertaking maintenance work. The purpose of this Mega block is to ensure infrastructure upkeep and safety of passengers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation provided details of the Mega block in the respective Railway lines which are as follows:

Western Railway Line: Bhayandar – Vasai Road (11:00 AM – 03:00 PM)

The Western Railways has declared a Jumbo block which will be carried out from 11 AM to 3 PM.

1) The Jumbo block is declared on all the Up and Down fast lines between Bhayander and Vasai Road stations on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

2) All Up fast trains will run on Up slow line from Virar/Vasai Road to Bhayander/Borivali.

3) All the Dn fast trains will run on Dn slow line from Borivali to Vasai Road/Virar.

4) Some suburban services will remain cancelled.

5) In Prabhadevi station, the old west span of North side foot over bridge, including the Southwest side staircase will be shut from July 28 for the safety of passengers. The existing FOB will be dismantled and a new one will be constructed at the same location.

Central Line: Kalyan-Thane Fast Line (11:20 AM to 3:50 PM)

1) Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted o­n UP fast line between Thane and CSMT Mumbai halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

2) Dn fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.16 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

3) All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

4) Up mail/express trains arriving Mumbai during the block period will arrive 20 – 30 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour line: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station – Chunabhatti/Bandra (11.10 AM – 04.10 PM)

1) Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

2) Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

4) However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.