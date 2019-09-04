New Delhi: Amid Ganpati celebrations, Mumbai received very heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday that resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The regional meteorological department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has requested Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. The rains lashed areas like Andheri, Sion and King Circle, and suburbs and neighbouring areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The Santa Cruz department of IMD recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Nearly 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Scion Road 24 causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market, and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.

A low-pressure area, due to a cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat coast, has been developing over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which could intensify rain in the west coast from September 4, and IMD official stated. Also, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Odisha and adjoining areas.

However, the downpour did not bring down the festive fervour as devotees in areas like Lalbaug still lined up for Ganpati darshan. It is a popular belief that every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai witnesses rainfall, and this year too the metro city experienced rains.

According to IMD’sprediction on September 1, the region was likely to receive more rainfall in following 2-3 days due to the active west coast moving towards south Konkan and further.

Besides, heavy spells were also predicted in parts of Aurangabad, Akola, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and along the coast.