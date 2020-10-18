Metro Reopening News: Mumbai Metro is all set to resume its services from Monday after a six-month-long shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. While preparations are underway for the reopening, train services will be only half of the pre-Covid levels and will operate at a third of the passenger capacity. Also Read - Preparations at Par, Metro Services to be Back on Track From Today in Graded Manner Across India | 10 Points

The Mumbai Metro board has also staggered its operational hours to ensure social distancing and safety. The time duration of the operations for the single 11-km line between Ghatkopar to Versova has also been curtailed to 12 hours starting from 8.30 am daily, Mumbai Metro One's chief executive Abhay Kumar Mishra told reporters.

Presenting the revamped set up for metro services, Mishra said the cut in services, passengers and operational timing is to ensure the passenger safety through proper social distancing which needs to be followed.

Only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier. As against 1,350 people per service earlier, now the train will carry only 360 people.

Moreover, temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius and passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets, an official statement said, adding no plastic token will be issued.

The authorities will be carrying out regular disinfection of all the stations and also the coaches, it said.

The Maharashtra government finally allowed metro services in the financial capital to resume from October 15 after the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines for all states. However, the company decided to start it on October 19 after finishing all the safety runs.

Over 300 workers have worked through the lockdown period for upkeep of the trains and the station infrastructure and at least 32 of them had turned positive for COVID-19. Four workers continue to be infected.

