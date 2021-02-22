Mumbai: As the fuel prices in country keep breaking all records, the base fares for autos and taxis across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been hiked by Rs 3. Minimum fare for autos has been increased from Rs 18 to Rs 21, while for Mumbai’s signature Kaali-Peeli taxis, it has been hiked from Rs 22 to Rs 25. Also Read - Tried The 'Rajinikanth Style' Dosa? Mumbai Eatery's Unique Style of Serving Dosa Goes Viral | Watch Video

Auto and taxi unions in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have welcomed the fare hike, according to a Times of India report. Auto drivers said that they had been suffering for the past five years as there has not been a single paise hike despite rise in costs of fuel, maintenance, insurance.

Several drivers said they had no earnings during COVID-induced lockdown. "Now, with a hike we can hope to return to normal times," a driver was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) reportedly decided to hold a meeting on Monday (February 22) to review a hike in fares.

Mumbai continues to witness a surge in fuel rates. For the second consecutive day, the petrol price in the city is just Rs 3 per litre short of the Rs 100 mark (Rs 97 per litre). The price of Diesel is settled at Rs 88.06 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel have surged 24 times alone.