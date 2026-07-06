Mumbai Monsoon Update: Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds is expected in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-monsoon-imd-weather-update-maharashtra-rains-thane-mumbai-raigad-ratnagiri-sindhudurg-satara-sangli-solapur-red-alert-thunderstorm-8466440/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, triggering flood-like situations in several areas. The relentless downpours have wreaked havoc across the Konkan and Ghatmath regions over the last three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rainfall in several parts of the state and has also issued a red alert. Here’s the IMD’s weather forecast for Maharashtra on July 6, 2026.

People who are residing in Konkan region must note that heavy rains will continue in several places. Heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert has been issued for these districts. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad district due to the possibility of heavy rains.

Maharashtra Rainfall: Here are some of the key details

A yellow alert has been issued for Pune city in western Maharashtra.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Pune and Satara Ghatamatha areas, and a red alert has been issued.

An orange alert has been issued for Kolhapur Ghatamatha area.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts.

Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds is expected in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

An orange alert is expected for Nashik district.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Ghatmatha area, a red alert for rain has been issued for this place.

A yellow alert has been issued for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Marathwada region

The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places in Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded and Dharashiv districts.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning in the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Yavatmal and Washim in Vidarbha.

There is a possibility of heavy rain has been predicted for these districts. A yellow alert of rain has been forecast for these districts.

Six killed, one injured in chawl collapse in Mumbai

In an unfortunate incident, at least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night. As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were “brought dead” to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, in the Mandala locality at around 8.30 pm, they said. As per preliminary information, two to three tenements forming part of the three-storey structure caved in, prompting a rescue operation by personnel from Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC ward office and ‘108’ ambulance services, the officials said.