Mumbai Monsoon: Heavy traffic on Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park amid heavy rains, IMD issues Orange alert | Watch

New Delhi: As heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning, commuters faced major difficulties as massive traffic snarls were reported on the Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park. It is important to note that the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar—warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming hours.
Mumbai has been warned of heavy rainfall over the next four days, with some parts of the city likely to witness intense downpours. According to the weather department, up to 200 mm of rain could be recorded within a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next 72 hours.
Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park amid heavy rains in the city. pic.twitter.com/sH4XD3nDnA
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The government has directed all the civic teams to be on high alert in low-lying pockets, while commuters are being urged to check transport updates before stepping out. On Wednesday, the Western Express Highway near Santacruz East turned into a slow crawl of headlights and horns as heavy rainfall triggered a massive traffic snarl.
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