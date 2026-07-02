Mumbai Monsoon: Heavy traffic on Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park amid heavy rains, IMD issues Orange alert | Watch

According to the weather department, up to 200 mm of rain could be recorded within a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next 72 hours.

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Monsoon Weather Update

New Delhi: As heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning, commuters faced major difficulties as massive traffic snarls were reported on the Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park. It is important to note that the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar—warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming hours.

Mumbai Weather Update:

Mumbai has been warned of heavy rainfall over the next four days, with some parts of the city likely to witness intense downpours. According to the weather department, up to 200 mm of rain could be recorded within a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next 72 hours.

Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park amid heavy rains in the city. pic.twitter.com/sH4XD3nDnA — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 2, 2026

Maharashtra Weather: Here are the key details

IMD has predicted heavy rains in Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra for the next four days.

There is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Marathwada.

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next 4 days.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for many districts of Vidarbha today.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur in eastern Vidarbha and Amravati and Akola in western Vidarbha

Palghar district has been experiencing heavy rain for the past three days

Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for Palghar district for today.

Palghar district collector Indurani Jakhar has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and anganwadis.

Orange alert has been issued in Thane. Due to heavy rains, rainwater had accumulated in low-lying areas in some places.

According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, the next three days are a cautionary period for Raigad district.

The government has directed all the civic teams to be on high alert in low-lying pockets, while commuters are being urged to check transport updates before stepping out. On Wednesday, the Western Express Highway near Santacruz East turned into a slow crawl of headlights and horns as heavy rainfall triggered a massive traffic snarl.