Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Rain and thunderstorms likely in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: Good news for Maharashtra, as the monsoon is likely to arrive in the state soon. The state has been reeling under severe heat and humid weather conditions. However, according to the weather department, the monsoon is expected to become active after a prolonged delay. It is important to note that some parts of Mumbai received rainfall on Sunday, bringing temperatures down. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of scattered showers accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts over the next few days. A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for all these districts.
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded at isolated places across Rajasthan during the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Atru in Baran district recorded the highest rainfall of 62 mm during the period, according to the Met department.
Several other places also received light rain during this period. Rainfall activity continued in parts of the state on Sunday. Jhunjhunu recorded 34 mm of rain, while Sri Ganganagar received 14.2 mm of rainfall between Sunday morning and evening.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Jaisalmer and Barmer was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius. The department said light to moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours.
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