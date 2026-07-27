Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Palghar likely to witness heavy rain, IMD issues alert

A yellow alert for rain has been issued for Thane, Sindhudurg and Mumbai. Orange alert for rain has been sounded in Raigad and Ratnagiri. There is a possibility of rainfall in Konkan on July 27.

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Mumbai Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing moderate rainfall over the past few days, leading to a drop in temperatures. The weather department has said that the state is likely to continue experiencing similar weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued both Yellow and Orange alerts for different parts of the state. Palghar, in the Konkan region, is likely to receive moderate rainfall.

A yellow alert for rain has been issued for Thane, Sindhudurg and Mumbai. Orange alert for rain has been sounded in Raigad and Ratnagiri. There is a possibility of rainfall in Konkan on July 27.

Here are some of the key details:

Palghar in the Konkan region is likely to receive moderate rainfall.

A yellow alert for rain is expected in Thane, Sindhudurg, and Mumbai.

Orange alert for rain has been issued in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

There is a possibility of rainfall in Konkan on July 27.

There is a possibility of rain with thundershowers in Dhule and Nandurbar districts of North Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers and yellow alert is expected in Jalgaon district.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Ghatmatha area of ​​Nashik.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is expected in Nashik and Ahilyanagar.

Light to moderate rains with thundershowers are expected in Pune.

There is an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in the Pune Ghatmatha area and Satara Ghatmatha area.

Light rains are expected in Solapur and Sangli districts. While light to moderate rains are likely in Satara and Kolhapur.

An orange alert is expected in the Satara Ghatmatha area.

In Marathwada region, there is a yellow alert for moderate rain and wind with lightning in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur districts.

There is a possibility of rain with lightning in Dharashiv, Beed and Parbhani.

No weather alert has been issued for Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha. Yellow alert for rain has been issued for Bhandara, Amravati, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal districts.

Active monsoon to bring heavy rain in Bengal

An active monsoon will bring heavy rain to West Bengal’s southern districts till July 27, with coastal regions likely to receive more precipitation, the IMD said. The sub-Himalayan districts of the state, which have received significant rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season, are set to experience downpours again for three days from July 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast and in the north Bay of Bengal till July 28. The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, as also Paschim Medinipur, will get very heavy rain on July 24 and 26, it said.

Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts are set to receive downpours till July 27, the Met said. The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are very likely to witness heavy rain for three days from July 28 onwards.

Basirhat in North 24 Parganas received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 185 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, the Met data said.