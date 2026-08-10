Mumbai Monsoon Update: Heavy rains likely to lash parts of Mumbai; Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satata to witness…

In Balasore, the flood situation in Basta worsened as the water level of the Jalaka river continued to rise following heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas in Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

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New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing moderate rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting scattered rainfall in different parts of the state. It is important to note that heavy rainfall is likely in the Ghatmatha, Akola and Amravati areas of Pune district today. As a precautionary measure, the Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for several districts across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The IMD has issued heavy rains alert for Ghatmatha, Akola and Amravati in Pune. While Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Wardha and Nagpur districts are likely to receive rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. However, the rest of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience light to moderate showers accompanied by heat and shadow.

Here are some of the key details:

Heavy rainfall is likely in the Ghatmatha, Akola and Amravati areas of Pune district today.

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for several districts across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Ghatmatha, Akola, and Amravati in Pune.

Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Wardha, and Nagpur districts are likely to receive rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

The rest of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience light to moderate showers accompanied by heat and shadow.

As per the weather experts, a low-pressure area with monsoon in mind is currently active from Bikaner in Rajasthan to the east-central Bay of Bengal via Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

Cyclonic circulation has formed over south-central Maharashtra.

There are indications that a new low pressure area will form in the Bay of Bengal by the 13th, due to which the intensity of rainfall in the state may increase in the coming days.

Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Odisha, normal life hit

Normal life was severely affected in Odisha on Sunday as incessant rains triggered by a low-pressure area caused rivers to swell, inundating parts of several districts, officials said. The water levels in the Baitarani, Salandi, Kani and parts of the Mahanadi river system, which had been receding on Saturday, rose sharply following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, they said.

Floodwaters inundated several areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts, affecting villages, agricultural land and roads. In Balasore, the flood situation in Basta worsened as the water level of the Jalaka river continued to rise following heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas in Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh also prompted authorities to open additional gates of the Hirakud Dam. Twelve sluice gates are currently open to discharge floodwater from the reservoir.