Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli to receive heavy rain, IMD issues alert

Mumbai: What can be termed as a piece of good news for Maharashtra, the monsoon is likely to arrive in some districts of the state today. It is important to note that several places have already received satisfactory rainfall. The next few hours are expected to be particularly important for the Konkan region, where the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase further. On June 29, the monsoon intensified in most parts of the state. A yellow alert for rain has been issued for 23 districts, while an orange alert has been issued for five districts.
The showers have brought much-needed relief and joy across the Konkan belt. An Orange Alert has been issued for Wednesday for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. The monsoon winds became active once again in Mumbai from Sunday night.
According to the weather department, the Konkan region is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. It is important to note that districts such as Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai are likely to witness heavy rain. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, for which the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert.
The weather department has issue a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, Dhule and Ahilyanagar districts of North Maharashtra. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is also likely in Nandurbar district.
A yellow alert has been issued for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded districts with thunderstorms. Light to moderate monsoon with gusty winds is expected in two districts, Latur and Dharashiv.
Dry weather is expected in Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha. Heavy rains with gusty winds are expected in Amravati district. Also, the monsoon will arrive in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal districts with thundershowers and gusty winds. A yellow alert of monsoon has been issued for these districts.
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