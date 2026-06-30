Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli to receive heavy rain, IMD issues alert

As the intensity of rainfall increased in the suburbs from Sunday night, Santacruz recorded 103.1 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am on Monday morning

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Mumbai Monsoon Update

Mumbai: What can be termed as a piece of good news for Maharashtra, the monsoon is likely to arrive in some districts of the state today. It is important to note that several places have already received satisfactory rainfall. The next few hours are expected to be particularly important for the Konkan region, where the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase further. On June 29, the monsoon intensified in most parts of the state. A yellow alert for rain has been issued for 23 districts, while an orange alert has been issued for five districts.

The showers have brought much-needed relief and joy across the Konkan belt. An Orange Alert has been issued for Wednesday for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. The monsoon winds became active once again in Mumbai from Sunday night.

Mumbai Rains: Here are some of the details

By Monday morning, several areas in the eastern and western suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall.

Due to the rain that intensified overnight in Santacruz, 103.1 mm of rainfall was recorded there till 8:30 am on Monday.

As the intensity of rainfall increased in the suburbs from Sunday night, Santacruz recorded 103.1 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am on Monday morning

Colaba received 30.4 mm of rain during the same period.

According to the Municipal Corporation’s records, the municipal school in Mulund recorded 210 mm of rainfall.

The Gavanpada Fire Brigade Centre received 167 mm of rain, Versova also recorded 167 mm, while Goregaon registered 129 mm of rainfall.

According to the weather department, the Konkan region is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. It is important to note that districts such as Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai are likely to witness heavy rain. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, for which the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert.

Mumbai Rainfall: Key Updates

Heavy rains will continue in western Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rains with thundershowers and gusty winds are likely in Pune and Satara districts.

Heavy rains are more likely in the Pune Ghatmatha area.

Yellow alert has been forecast for all these districts.

There is a yellow alert for heavy rains in Kolhapur and Satara Ghatmatha areas.

Light to moderate rains with thundershowers are likely in Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur districts.

North Maharashtra

The weather department has issue a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, Dhule and Ahilyanagar districts of North Maharashtra. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is also likely in Nandurbar district.

Marathwada

A yellow alert has been issued for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded districts with thunderstorms. Light to moderate monsoon with gusty winds is expected in two districts, Latur and Dharashiv.

Dry Weather in These areas:

Dry weather is expected in Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha. Heavy rains with gusty winds are expected in Amravati district. Also, the monsoon will arrive in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal districts with thundershowers and gusty winds. A yellow alert of monsoon has been issued for these districts.