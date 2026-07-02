Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Thane, Pune, Mumbai, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha to witness heavy rains, IMD issues alert

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur in eastern Vidarbha and Amravati and Akola in western Vidarbha

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Mumbai Weather Update

New Delhi: The monsoon has become highly active in Maharashtra, with rainfall intensity likely to increase in several parts of the state. The weather department has issued a red alert for the Konkan region, Palghar, and Pune. It has also issued an orange alert for parts of Konkan, the Ghats, and Vidarbha due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur in eastern Vidarbha and Amravati and Akola in western Vidarbha . Therefore, there is a possibility of moderate rainfall in most parts of Vidarbha today.

Mumbai Weather Update:

India’s financial capital has been warned of heavy rainfall over the next four days, with some parts of the city likely to witness intense downpours. According to the weather department, up to 200 mm of rain could be recorded within a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next 72 hours.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are the key details

IMD has predicted heavy rains in Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra for the next four days.

There is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Marathwada.

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next 4 days.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for many districts of Vidarbha today.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur in eastern Vidarbha and Amravati and Akola in western Vidarbha

Palghar district has been experiencing heavy rain for the past three days

Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for Palghar district for today.

Palghar district collector Indurani Jakhar has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and anganwadis.

Orange alert has been issued in Thane. Due to heavy rains, rainwater had accumulated in low-lying areas in some places.

According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, the next three days are a cautionary period for Raigad district.

Monsoon reaches all parts of Uttarakhand

On Wednesday, the Southwest Monsoon reached all parts of Uttarakhand, even as the meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts, including Dehradun, for Thursday.

According to the Dehradun Meteorological Centre, the monsoon had knocked on the doors of most parts of the state on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, it had covered all parts of the state.

Several areas of the state witnessed rainfall on Wednesday. According to the weather centre, Dehradun recorded 56 mm of rain, Jolly Grant 52.5 mm, Laksar 49 mm, Mussoorie 43 mm, Rudraprayag 32.5 mm, Haldwani 29.5 mm, Pauri 28.5 mm, Bhimtal 25 mm, Kirtinagar 23.5 mm, and Khanpur recorded 23 mm of rain.

According to the weather centre, the rainfall brought down temperatures across the state. Over the last 24 hours, maximum temperatures in both plains and hilly regions were recorded from much below normal to significantly below normal.