Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues alert

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for rain, especially in Mumbai and Thane areas. The authorities have also asked the citizens to remain alert.

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Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update

New Delhi: In a major relief for the people of Maharashtra who were facing severe heat and humid weather conditions, the state was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major alert for June 25 as well. The impact of changing weather conditions is expected to be visible across the country—from Maharashtra to Bihar, Delhi to West Bengal, and from the Himalayan states to southern India.

In several areas, wind speeds may reach 80 to 85 kmph. Standing crops are under threat, raising concerns for farmers. The possibility of lightning strikes and thunderstorm-related incidents has also increased. In view of this, the IMD has advised people to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in regions where heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds has been forecast.

The IMD estimates that the southwest monsoon could advance rapidly over larger parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Here are some of the key details:

On June 24, the southwest monsoon made significant advances across several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

According to the weather department, the monsoon is expected to move further north at a faster pace over the next two to three days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue throughout the week along the west coast, in Northeast India, and across sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Some areas may witness extremely heavy rainfall on June 27 and 28.

Maharashtra Weather Update:

As per the latest IMD data, light to heavy rainfall with thundershowers is likely in many districts of the state on June 25, 2026. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for rain, especially in Mumbai and Thane areas. The authorities have also asked the citizens to remain alert.

It is important to note that Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing cloudy weather since morning with a possibility of heavy rain. According to the Meteorological Department, winds may gust to 40 to 60 kmph at some places in Mumbai. Heavy rain is likely to cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and may affect traffic.

Monsoon has become active in Thane and Palghar districts. Today, cloudy weather with heavy to very heavy rains is expected in these areas.

The weather conditions in Pune have again become conducive for rain. The sky will remain cloudy in Pune throughout the day today with moderate to heavy rains on the Ghats and light to moderate showers in the city.

Light to moderate rains are likely in Kolhapur city and rural areas today. Strong winds accompanied by lightning are likely at some places. Fog and light rain are being recorded in Satara district and mainly in the ghat areas like Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani. Light rain showers will also occur in the plains today, which have created a haze in the air.

North Maharashtra and Vidarbha (Nashik and Nagpur)

Nashik: There will be cloudy weather in Nashik and the surrounding areas on June 25 and there is a strong possibility of moderate rain in some places after the afternoon. Nagpur and surrounding districts in Vidarbha are still feeling the effects of heat and humidity.

However, as the monsoon advances eastwards, Nagpur will remain partly cloudy today and light rain with thundershowers may occur at some places towards evening.