Mumbai Monsoon Update: Pune-Mumbai carriageway traffic diverted after landslide near ‘Missing Link’ tunnel exit; train services suspended

A motorist travelling to Mumbai from Sangli in Western Maharashtra told PTI that they have been stuck near Lonavala since 4 am as the Mumbai-bound traffic on the Missing Link was diverted.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-monsoon-update-pune-carriageway-maharashtra-traffic-imd-weather-update-train-services-expressway-missing-link-khopoli-kusgaon-thane-mumbai-raigad-ratnagiri-sindhudurg-satara-sang-8466459/ Copy

New Delhi: The traffic on the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ alignment was diverted early Monday following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 amid heavy rains. It is important to note that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains, reducing travel distance by 6 km and shaving 25 to 30 minutes off the commute.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) said a traffic diversion has been in place since 4 am on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters. The corporation said they were closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police and advised motorists to avoid travelling on the route unless necessary.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit. Consequently, the Mumbai-bound lane has been completely closed. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. Efforts are… pic.twitter.com/pRUSGhHabx — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

A motorist travelling to Mumbai from Sangli in Western Maharashtra told PTI that they have been stuck near Lonavala since 4 am as the Mumbai-bound traffic on the Missing Link was diverted. “As the Missing Link was closed for traffic, we came via Lonavala and are now stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Expressway in the section passing through Lonavala city,” he said.

Highway traffic police control room said traffic on the Khandala Ghat section of the expressway has been disrupted due to water logging and landslide.

Mumbai-Pune train services suspended after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section

The incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of Maharashtra. On Monday, the train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, told PTI. Another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, he added.

Due to the landslides, all the three railway lines have been affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains, Nila said. The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

“Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division,” Nila said.

The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.

Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.