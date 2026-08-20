Mumbai murder: Woman hires house help to kill daughter-in-law; claims ‘she fell in bathroom’

The police said Dhanalakshmi initially told them that Sapna had been drunk and accidentally fell in the bathroom, resulting in her death.

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The police alleged that the accused, Dhanalakshmi Ganji, paid Rs 3 lakh to four people to murder her daughter-in-law. Representational image

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman was arrested in Mumbai for plotting the murder of her daughter-in-law and paying Rs 3 lakh to her domestic help and the helper’s family to execute the crime. The woman, identified as Sapna Ganji, was found dead at her Ghatkopar residence in Mumbai last week.

The police alleged that the accused, Dhanalakshmi Ganji, paid Rs 3 lakh to four people, including her househelp, to murder Sapna. After the killing, she allegedly tried to tamper with evidence and portray the death as an accident. According to an NDTV report, around midnight, Sapna’s father-in-law called her father and claimed that she had “fallen in the bathroom and suffered a serious head injury.”

What raised victim’s family’s suspicions?

Sapna’s father reached the hospital to find that doctors had already declared her dead. However, he noticed a deep wound on her head and assault marks on her face, neck and shoulders. Convinced that she may not have died in an accident, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to police, Dhanalakshmi first told investigators that Sapna was intoxicated and had accidentally fallen in the bathroom, resulting in her death. The probe later allegedly revealed that she had enlisted four people to murder Sapna.

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The police alleged that Dhanalakshmi was angry over a domestic violence case filed by Sapna against her in-laws, which may have led to the murder. Sapna married Pramod Ganji in 2013, and the marriage was reportedly peaceful for the first two years. Police said Pramod, his parents, and two brothers later allegedly subjected her to mental and physical harassment.

Sapna subsequently filed a case against her in-laws, accusing them of domestic violence, outraging modesty, assault and death threats. The case had been pending before the court. In August 2024, Pramod and his family allegedly apologised to Sapna and promised not to trouble her again. Following the agreement, Sapna and her husband moved into a separate house in Vikhroli before eventually returning to their residence in Ghatkopar.

How many have been arrested?

Police have arrested five people in connection with the case so far. They include Dhanalakshmi Ganji, her househelp Mangalabai Suresh Jadhav, Mangalabai’s husband Suresh Ganpat Jadhav, and their two children, Shivani Suresh Jadhav and Sajan Suresh Jadhav.