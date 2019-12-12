New Delhi: With the approval of Cabinet ministers including those from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde has approved to rename Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, stated a report.

It must be noted that the Rs 46,000-crore expressway project was flagged off by the previous government in Maharashtra namely the Bharatiya Janata Party. Following a cabinet meeting in Mumbai, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal noted that although the proposal to rename the expressway was discussed and agreed upon by all the cabinet members, a formal decision is yet to be made.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway:

1) The Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, also known as Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is an under-construction 701km long, eight-lane corridor connecting the two key cities of Maharashtra. Nagpur, located in eastern Maharashtra, is the second capital of the state and biggest city of the Vidarbha region.

2) The project was conceived by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s government in which the Sena was an ally.

3) The expressway, which will run through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 390 villages, is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours from 15-16 hours now.

4) The project is expected to cost Rs 46,000 crore and requires the acquisition of 8,603 hectares of land.

5) The Sena is heading the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government in which the Congress and the NCP are the other main partners.

(With agency inputs)